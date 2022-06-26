Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 179,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 720,844 shares.The stock last traded at $10.78 and had previously closed at $10.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,896,040 shares in the company, valued at $63,247,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,192,400 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

