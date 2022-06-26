DA Davidson Lowers eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target to $28.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 128.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $195,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,369. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

