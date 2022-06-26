DA Davidson Lowers eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target to $28.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 128.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.
Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.
In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $195,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,369. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
