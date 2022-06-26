Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 8.4% Higher

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.24. 11,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,238,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

