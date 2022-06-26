David Hugo Anderson Sells 1,127 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NWN opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

