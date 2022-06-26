Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average is $162.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

