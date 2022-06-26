Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.34. 2,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 176,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several research firms recently commented on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $850.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

