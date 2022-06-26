Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 9.7%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 6,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 326,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $603.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

