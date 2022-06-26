DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading 6.9% Higher

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.82. 4,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 434,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.
The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
