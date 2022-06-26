DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading 8.7% Higher

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) rose 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.68 and last traded at $84.59. 95,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,968,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,496 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,278. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $38,324,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $21,975,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,550 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after buying an additional 158,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

