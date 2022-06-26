Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) rose 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.99. Approximately 23,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,313,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.68.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.