Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Up 7.8%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) were up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.60 and last traded at $97.60. Approximately 11,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 873,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $121.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

