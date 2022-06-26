DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading 9.5% Higher

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 207,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,494,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Get DISH Network alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DISH Network by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $8,383,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $2,284,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.