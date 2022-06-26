DNB Asset Management AS Invests $1.25 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MP Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,900,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 3,380.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 232,188 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 193,078 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of MP opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

