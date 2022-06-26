DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after buying an additional 575,746 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

RBLX stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

