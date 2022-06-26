Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.34. The company has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

