Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,298.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2,593.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

