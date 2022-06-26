Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $17.73 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.20. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.