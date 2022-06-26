Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $53.78 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 9.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.