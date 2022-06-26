Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

