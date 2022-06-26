Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.16. The firm has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

