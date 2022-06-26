Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.61

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $530.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.53%.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,615.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,551,229 shares in the company, valued at $144,129,788.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,263.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 229,739 shares of company stock worth $3,515,736 and have sold 56,543 shares worth $909,794. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

