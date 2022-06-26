DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 6.7% Higher

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96. 237,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,100,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $189,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 185,138 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.