DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $28.35

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.35, but opened at $29.48. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 82 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $556.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

