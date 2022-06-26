E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of E2open Parent worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,411,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,149 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in E2open Parent by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,798,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 308,343 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in E2open Parent by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 112,003 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jarett Janik acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,639.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

