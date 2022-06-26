Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 308,599 shares.The stock last traded at $109.15 and had previously closed at $105.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

