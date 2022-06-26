Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 90,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 741,753 shares.The stock last traded at $18.96 and had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 199.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 100,654 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

