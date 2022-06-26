Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Up 9.1%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 8,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 928,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Ebix alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.