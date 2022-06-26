Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 2274310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

