Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Down 5.4%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 27,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 793,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

NRGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $388,000.

About Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

