Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Entravision Communications worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,077,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after buying an additional 107,653 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $2,554,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 80.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 63,388 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $315,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,262.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVC shares. TheStreet cut Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

EVC opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

