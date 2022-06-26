EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

