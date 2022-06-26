EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 2.4%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.89. 12,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,607,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

EQRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. On average, research analysts predict that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

