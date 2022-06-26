Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

