ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.70. 20,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,247,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

