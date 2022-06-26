Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,012,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,177,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.47.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $261.71 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.06.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.