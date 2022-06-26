European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other European Wax Center news, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock worth $110,187,500. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 176.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

