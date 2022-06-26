European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 28,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 390,680 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $20.77.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 176.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%.

In other news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares in the company, valued at $281,875,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock worth $110,187,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in European Wax Center by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

