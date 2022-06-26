Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $283.19 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.36.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

