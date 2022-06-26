Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$12.25 and a 52 week high of C$16.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

