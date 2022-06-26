Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$12.25 and a 52 week high of C$16.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95.
About Evertz Technologies (Get Rating)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.