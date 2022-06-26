Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

EE stock opened at 20.83 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of 20.64 and a 12 month high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 25.66.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

