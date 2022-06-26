Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC raised shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

EIF opened at C$42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.69. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$48.69.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 4.0600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.97%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

