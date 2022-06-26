Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 98,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 935,312 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $9.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 364,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 176,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 59,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.