Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,005,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 53,606 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,075,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,537,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

