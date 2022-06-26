FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Head-To-Head Contrast

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FalconStor Software and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Varonis Systems 0 1 11 0 2.92

Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $58.58, suggesting a potential upside of 67.76%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Volatility and Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -10.29% -14.85% -0.48% Varonis Systems -31.58% -19.97% -10.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.18 million 0.60 $200,000.00 ($0.38) -3.16 Varonis Systems $390.13 million 9.81 -$116.86 million ($1.21) -28.86

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FalconStor Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Varonis Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FalconStor Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. It also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

