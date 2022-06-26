Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.53. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 11,915 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIE)
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
