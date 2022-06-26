Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.53. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 11,915 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,429,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 809,952 shares during the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 2,253.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,650,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

