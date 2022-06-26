Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) rose 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 82,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,283,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.14.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $160,461,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $73,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

