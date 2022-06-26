Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,699,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $297,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.