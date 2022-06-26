Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 310 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

