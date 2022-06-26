Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 423 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

