Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $45.09 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.